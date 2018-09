The UN Human Rights Office is once again headed by a woman, Chile's Michelle Bachelet, who takes over the post amid high expectations given her past experience as Chile's president and, especially, for having herself been a direct victim of repression.

"I know that the victims, (and) human rights defenders are expecting my support and I will do my best to be there when they need it," Bachelet promised in her first remarks to reporters upon taking over her new duties.