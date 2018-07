Philippine police prepare their gear as they are deployed on a road leading to the Philippine Congress in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Supporters of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gather on a road leading to the Philippine Congress in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Protesters burn an effigy depicting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte as a demon during a rally on a road leading to the Philippine Congress in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Hundreds of Filipinos of varying political stripes took to the streets of Manila on Monday as the country's president prepared to give his State of the Nation Address.

Around 250 protesters opposing the policies of President Rodrigo Duterte marched in Quezon City, with some burning a toothy effigy of the head of state, an epa-efe journalist reports.