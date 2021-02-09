A handout aerial picture taken with a drone and made available by Seven Summit Trek shows tents of Mt. K2 expedition team at base camp in Pakistan, 10 January 2021 (issued 17 January 2021). EPA-EFE/FILE/SEVEN SUMMIT TREK / HANDOUT SEVEN SUMMIT TREK / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Poor weather conditions prevented rescue operations on Tuesday for three climbers who went missing last week on Mt. K2 (8,611 meters) during an expedition on the world's second highest peak.