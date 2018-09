Iraqi protesters chant slogans outside the municipalities buildings of Basra , southern Iraq on Sept. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MURTAJA LATEEF

Iraqi authorities confirmed on Saturday that three protesters died during riots in the southern city of Basra, where demonstrators had stormed and burned the Iranian consulate.

The Iraqi health ministry said in a statement that another 50 people, including two policemen, had been injured in Friday's clashes between protesters and security forces.