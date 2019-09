A combo made from two satellite photos made available by MAXAR Technologies shows Marsh Harbour in The Bahamas (top), Oct. 25, 2018, and Marsh Harbour in The Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian passed through the area, on Sep. 5, 2019 (issued Sep. 6, 2019). EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) showing an ariel image of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian to the island Great Abaco, Bahamas, Sep. 3, 2019, issued Sep. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/LPhot Paul Halliwell / BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) showing Islanders carrying belongings on Great Abaco, the Bahamas, Sep. 4, 2019, issued Sep. 5, 2019, after Hurricane Dorian hit the islands. EPA-EFE/LPhot Paul Halliwell / BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The death toll in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian rose on Thursday to 30 on Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands, according to the prime minister of the archipelago in the Atlantic.

Hubert Minnis also announced free flights off the islands as soon as safe landing zones can be ensured. EFE-EPA