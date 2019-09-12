A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) showing British military personnel from the British Royal Navy Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) ship Mounts Bay, hand out aid whilst on route clearance duties, on Great Abaco Island, 06 September 2019, issued 09 September 2019. EFE-EPA/LPhot PAUL HALLIWELL / BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) showing the aftermath of hurricane Dorian in Fox Town on the island of Little Abaco, 07 September 2019, issued 09 September 2019. EFE-EPA/LPhot PAUL HALLIWELL / BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A worker catalogues aid prior to shipping to the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 7, 2019, in Panama City, Panama. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lemos

Bahamas emergency authorities estimate that some 2,500 people are missing after the devastating passage of Hurricane Dorian through the archipelago.

The storm killed at least 50 people, according to the official count so far.