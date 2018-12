Bahrain's Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa, attends the Ministerial Level Conference at the Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq at Bayan Palace, in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NOUFAL IBRAHIM

Bahrain announced Friday that work at its embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus will continue in the Arab country, where the civil conflict erupted in 2011.

This announcement comes just one day after the United Arab Emirates re-opened its embassy in Damascus after a seven-year closure due to the civil war there.