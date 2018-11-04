A Bahraini opposition leader and Shia Muslim cleric was sentenced on Sunday to life in prison by the Supreme Court of Appeals for allegedly spying for Qatar, overturning an earlier acquittal by a lower court, Bahrain's office of the public prosecutor announced.

Sheikh Ali Salman, who heads the banned political opposition group al-Wefaq, along with fellow opposition leaders Sheikh Hassan Sultan and Ali Alaswad had their June acquittals overturned, although a member of their legal defense said an appeal was in the works.