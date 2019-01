Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (L) speaks to the media as he is escorted into the Criminal Court by authorities in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 December 2018. The Thai criminal court on 11 December 2018 started an extradition hearing to decide whether or not to extradite Al-Araibi on Bahrain's request. Al-Araibi a former Bahrain's national soccer player was detained by Thai authorities in late November 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (L) is escorted into the Criminal Court by authorities in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 December 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne talks to members of the press during a press conference at the Australian Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, 10 January 2019. Payne is on an official visit to Thailand to sign a new Thailand-Australia Memorandum of Understanding on Cyber and Digital Cooperation and to advocate for a safe return to Australia of Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi, who is currently detained in Thailand since last December. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Former Australian national team captain Craig Foster speaks after a briefing on the illegal detention of refugee football player Hakeem al-Araibi at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, 28 January 2019. Foster is carrying some 50.000 petition signatures and supporting documents that demand Hakeem al-Araibi immediate release. Al-Araibi has been detained in a Bangkok detention centre for two months, facing imminent extradition to Bahrain. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

Bahrain's government on Monday rejected any external interference in the country's affairs, in reference to calls in recent days for the release of soccer player and refugee Hakeem Al-Araibi, who was arrested upon arrival in Bangkok and faces extradition to the Arab country.

Bahrain's interior minister, Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, said in a statement that such interference is "unacceptable" and seeks to "influence the course of justice" in Bahrain.