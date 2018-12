A photo made available Aug. 4, 2014 shows passengers waiting to board a plane as a Malaysia Airlines aircraft taxis on a runway, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul. 18, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/BARBARA WALTON

An aeroplane flies over the spires of Wat Lat Krabang, an over-100 year old Buddhist temple, on its final approach into Suvarnabhumi International airport, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Sep. 8, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/UDO WEITZ

An aircraft is seen through a window as foreign tourists line up to board a Thai Airways flight bound for Phuket at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 24, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/BARBARA WALTON

Thai immigration authorities continued to hold a former Bahraini national footballer in Bangkok, despite the lifting of an Interpol red notice Tuesday and as rights groups demanded his release.

Hakeem al-Araibi was detained on Nov. 27 due to the red notice issued at Bahrain's request after arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport from Australia. His arrest has prompted fears he will be deported to the Gulf country where his safety would be at risk.