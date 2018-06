Passengers wait at the airport as many of flight canceled following the volcanic eruption of Mount Agung at Ngurah Rai international Airport in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Jun. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MADE NAGI

Mount Agung volcano spews hot volcanic ash into the air as seen from Kubu Village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Jun. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Bali's international airport reopened on Friday after it was closed for around 12 hours, following the eruption of Mt Agung, which spewed a cloud of ash up to 2,500 metres (8,202 feet) into the air.

"Operations should be back to normal soon. Please stay updated for further information," airport authorities had tweeted.