Authorities on the Indonesian island of Bali, a major tourist destination, have backtracked on plans to reopen the island to foreign visitors amid rising coronavirus infections in the country and across the globe.
A tourist prepares to surf at a beach in Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia, 07 August 2020. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI
Denpasar (Indonesia), 20/08/2020.- Shop keepers wait for customers at a market in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, 20 August 2020. Bali has reopened to domestic tourists but the government is still evaluating options regarding international travellers. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Indonesian tourism sector has reportedly seen a 5.9 billion US dollar down turn, with international tourist numbers declining nearly 60 percent. (Abierto) EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI
A coronavirus banner stands in a parking area at a market in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, 20 August 2020. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI
Authorities on the Indonesian island of Bali, a major tourist destination, have backtracked on plans to reopen the island to foreign visitors amid rising coronavirus infections in the country and across the globe.