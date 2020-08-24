Denpasar (Indonesia), 20/08/2020.- Shop keepers wait for customers at a market in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, 20 August 2020. Bali has reopened to domestic tourists but the government is still evaluating options regarding international travellers. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Indonesian tourism sector has reportedly seen a 5.9 billion US dollar down turn, with international tourist numbers declining nearly 60 percent. (Abierto) EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI