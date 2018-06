A picture made available on 29 June 2018 shows passengers wait at the airport as many of flight canceled following the volcanic eruption of Mount Agung at Ngurah Rai international Airport in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 28 June 2018 . EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Passengers wait at the airport as many of flight canceled following the volcanic eruption of Mount Agung at Ngurah Rai international Airport in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 28 June 2018 . EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Mount Agung volcano spewing hot volcanic ash as seen from Kubu Village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, 29 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Passengers wait at the airport as many of flight canceled following the volcanic eruption of Mount Agung at Ngurah Rai international Airport in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 28 June 2018 . The ash cloud out of Mount Agung was reported to stretch to a height of 2000 m after an eruption on 28 June in the evening. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Mount Agung volcano spewing hot volcanic ash as seen from Kubu Village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, 29 June 2018. The ash cloud out of Mount Agung was reported to stretch to a height of 2000 m after an eruption on 28 June in the evening. The Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali is closed due to the ash cloud started from 03.00 am on the 29 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

The Ngurah Rai International airport on the island of Bali was closed early Friday, after the Agung volcano erupted, emitting an ash cloud around 2,000 meters high, an epa journalist reports.

Dozens of domestic and international flights in and out of the airport were cancelled or delayed and passengers stranded at the airport.