Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon makes a statement before the ceremonial opening of the Ban Ki-moon Center for Global Citizens at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna, Austria, on Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FLORIAN WIESER

South Korea's former secretary-general for the United Nations on Monday was elected chairman of the board of directors of the Boao Forum for Asia, which is currently underway in the Chinese city of Boao, Hainan province.

Ban Ki-moon replaced Japan's Yasuo Fukuda at the annual conference, known as the "Asian Davos," Chinese state media said on Monday.