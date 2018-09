A Thai girl visits the 'Go Zero Waste - A Life Without Waste' exhibition at the Thai Health Promotion Foundation office in Bangkok, Thailand, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

An exhibition highlighting excess trash in Thailand, one of the world's most wasteful nations, opened to the public on Wednesday.

Hosted by Thailand's Health Promotion Fund, the exhibition features hundreds of discarded pieces of rubbish, including plastic drinking bottles, sweet wrappers, discarded steering wheels and toilet seats, hanging from the ceiling, an epa-efe journalist reports.