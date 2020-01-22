People wear face masks as a measure against air pollution, as they walk along a path in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 January 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A person wears a face mask as a measure against air pollution, as they walk along a path in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 January 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Hundreds of schools closed Wednesday in Thailand’s capital after an order from authorities, following air pollution levels in the city that have exceeded hazardous levels for weeks and have even seen the prime minister blame the public for the issue.

The persistence of toxic smog that blankets Bangkok led the city’s metropolitan administration to order 437 schools closed, a recurrent annual event in a city that has suffered from the authorities' inaction to tackle this major public health concern. EFE-EPA