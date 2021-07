A Thai health official walks inside a passenger waggon while waiting for COVID-19 patients arriving to board a train bringing them back to their homeland province, at the Rangsit Train station on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 27 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai railway police (R) walks inside a passenger train while waiting for COVID-19 patients arriving to board a train bringing them back to their homeland province, at the Rangsit Train station on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 27 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai health official walks inside a passenger waggon while waiting for COVID-19 patients arriving to board a train bringing them back to their homeland province, at the Rangsit Train station on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 27 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Bangkok authorities are converting 15 sleeper train carriages to accommodate about 240 patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms amid surging infections and overflowing hospitals.

Officials of the capital, who on Tuesday visited Bang Sue Central Station where the sick will be sent, said that they are finalizing the conversion of the carriages and expect to receive the first patients on Friday.