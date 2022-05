Bangkok governor independent candidate Chadchart Sittipunt (L) poses for a photo with a supporter during a gubernatorial election campaign event at night commercial district in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 May 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

People check the list of the 30 Bangkok governor candidates prior to casting their ballot in the Bangkok governor election at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 May 2022. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A person votes in the Bangkok governor election at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 May 2022. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha talks to the media after he voted in the Bangkok governor election at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 May 2022. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Bangkok votes for new governor in test after pro-democracy protests

Residents of Thailand's capital Bangkok were voting Sunday for a new governor for the first time since the last military coup in 2014.

The polls are marked by many first-time voters, who represent more than 15.5 percent of all eligible voters, and come after two years of protests pushing for democratic reform.