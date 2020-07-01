After months of isolated attacks on activists, religious minorities and foreign intellectuals, Bangladesh witnessed its worst nightmare on 1 July 2016 when six terrorists stormed a restaurant in an upscale Dhaka neighborhood and killed 20 civilians, mostly foreigners, and two policemen.
The attack at Holey Artisan café was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) terror group, whose flags were borne by the terrorists, although the government has held the local militant group Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) responsible for it from the outset. EFE-EPA