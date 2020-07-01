Flowers are laid in memory of victims who lost their lives in Holey Artisan Cafe attack on its the second anniversary in Gulshan Dhaka, Bangladesh, 01 July 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

The newly constructed building where the Holey Artisan Cafe used to be in Gulshan in Dhaka, Bangladesh 30 June 2017. EPA/ABIR ABDULLAH

Security officials stand guard behind barbed wire barricade at a checkpoint in the streets close to the Holey Artisan Bakery, site of a terrorists attack, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 03 July 2016. EPA/STR

After months of isolated attacks on activists, religious minorities and foreign intellectuals, Bangladesh witnessed its worst nightmare on 1 July 2016 when six terrorists stormed a restaurant in an upscale Dhaka neighborhood and killed 20 civilians, mostly foreigners, and two policemen.

The attack at Holey Artisan café was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) terror group, whose flags were borne by the terrorists, although the government has held the local militant group Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) responsible for it from the outset. EFE-EPA