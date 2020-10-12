A social activist holds a placard and shouts slogans during a protest against rape and sexual assaults on women as she demands justices and declare gender-based violence a national emergency in front of National Parliament House at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 10 October 2020. EFE-EPA/Monirul Alma

A group of social activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against rape and sexual assaults on women as they demand justices and declare gender-based violence a national emergency in front of National Parliament House at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 10 October 2020. EFE-EPA/Monirul Alma

Bangladeshi people walk in a street as they hold an umbrella during rain in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 12 October 2020. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM