Flowers are laid in memory of victims who lost their lives in Holey Artisan Cafe attack on its the second anniversary in Gulshan Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jul. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Dhaka, Dec 3 (efe-epa) - An anti-terrorism tribunal in Bangladesh on Monday began the formal trial in the Holey Artisan cafe attack in Dhaka in 2016 that killed 22 people, including foreign nationals.

On Jul. 23, the police had pressed charges against eight members of the jihadist group Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh for their role in the attack, although formal charges were framed by the tribunal on Nov. 26, which had also set Dec. 3 for recording statements of witnesses, prosecutor Jahangir Alam told EFE.