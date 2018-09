Over view of the extended camps for the newly arrived Rohingya refugees at Kutupalong in UKhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Rohingya refugees stand in queue during rain to collect relief goods near a center in Balukhali, in Coxsbazar, Bangladesh, Oct. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Dhaka, Sep 11 (efe-epa) - Bangladesh on Tuesday urged the international community to put more pressure on Myanmar to provide a permanent solution to the Rohingya refugee crisis and ensure their safe return.

Over 700,000 members of the mostly-Muslim Rohingya minority have fled sectarian violence in Rakhine state in western Myanmar since August 2017 following a Rohingya rebel attack on government outposts and a subsequent military crackdown.