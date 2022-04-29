Homebound passengers board a ship as they travel to their villages home to celebrate of Eid al-Fitr, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 29 April, 2022. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Tens of thousands of people cramped themselves in overcrowded trains, buses and boats, defying the instruction of authorities and risking their lives, as people in Bangladesh's capital city of Dhaka started leaving for their native villages on Friday ahead of the biggest Muslim festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid is expected to be celebrated in Bangladesh either on Monday or Tuesday, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month during which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.