Rohingya refugees shout slogans during a protest against a disputed repatriation programme at the Unchiprang refugee camp near Teknaf, Bangladesh, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/K M ASAD

Bangladesh on Friday continued its efforts to repatriate Rohingya refugees to Myanmar after a failed attempt the day before because none were willing to return.

Bangladesh officials on Thursday traveled to several camps in the western part of the country but did not find anyone refugee willing to return to Myanmar.