Bangladeshi lawyers brief the media in front of the Old Dhaka Central Jail during the pronouncement of judgments in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case, at Old Dhaka Central Jail in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia speaks to journalists from inside her office after police put barricades around Zia's private offices in the capital and kept the two main entrances shut, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan 5, 2015 (reissued Feb 8, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

The High Court in Bangladesh on Tuesday doubled the jail sentence of opposition leader and former prime minister Khaleda Zia from five years to 10 in a graft case following an appeal by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

On Feb. 8, a special court sentenced Zia to five years in jail for embezzling funds of around $200,000 meant for an orphanage.