Police escorted noted photographer Shahidul Alam (C) to the Chief metropolitan magistrate court (CMM court) for a case filed under Information Communication Technology (ICT) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

A Bangladeshi court on Thursday granted bail to veteran photojournalist Shahidul Alam, who was arrested in August on charges of spreading anti-government propaganda.

Alam, 63, was arrested on Aug. 5 after he talked to international broadcaster Al Jazeera about student protests demanding greater road safety in the country, and has been in custody ever since.