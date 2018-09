Leftist student groups under the name Bangladesh Chhatra federation, hold banners, as they protest at the Home Ministry in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sep. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Leftist student groups named Bangladesh Chhatra federation march to protest from Dhaka University to Home Ministry as they siege Home Ministry to demand immediate release to notated photographer Shahidul Alam and all students leader who are arrested in the recent student movement for safe road, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sep. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Police escorted noted photographer Shahidul Alam appeared on the CMM court (Chief metropolitan magistrate court) in a case filed under Information Communication Technology (ICT) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

A Bangladeshi court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of a renowned photographer and activist, who has been perishing in jail for over a month over charges of spreading anti-government propaganda.

Shahidul Alam, 63, was arrested on Aug. 5 after he appeared on Al Jazeera and criticized the government.