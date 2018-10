Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia standing inside her car in front of a special court in Dhaka, Bangladesh Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Bangladesh Awami League (AL) president, former leader of the opposition and current prime minister Sheikh Hasina delivers a speech during first anniversary of the Aug. 21, 2004 bomb blast in front of the Awami League office at Gulistan, Dhaka, 21 Aug. 21, 2005. EPA-EFE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Special police forces have been sent to the Awami League opposition headquarter in Dhaka, Aug. 22, 2004, following yesterday's bomb attacks on a big opposition rally. EPA-EFE/Mufty Munir

Dhaka, Oct 10 (efe-epa)- A court in Bangladesh on Wednesday sentenced 19 people to death and 19 others to life in prison for their roles in a deadly 2004 grenade attack on a rally organised by the then-opposition party Awami League, which is now in power.

Twenty-four people were killed and 300 others were injured in the attack on the rally, which was attended by current prime minister Sheikh Hasina. She escaped with minor injuries.