Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporter shout slogan and demand the release of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia who was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) for treatment in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Khaleda Zia arrives under heavy security to be admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) for treatment in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A Bangladesh court on Monday sentenced a former prime minister and leader of the opposition to another seven years in jail over graft charges.

The court found Khaleda Zia, the chief of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and three others guilty of using their political clout to raise funds of around 31.5 million taka ($375,000) from unknown sources for the Zia Charitable Trust.