Bangladeshi workers print campaigning posters and leaflets of the political leaders and their parties ahead of the parliamentary elections, in Dhaka Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladesh authorities have ordered 58 websites, mostly news portals, to shutdown from Monday, the first day of campaigning for the Dec. 30 general elections, an official told EFE.

The closure order was given citing security reasons, as the editor of a news website was also arrested on charges of publishing false information.