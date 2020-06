A Bangladeshi health worker collects a swab sample from a woman at a coronavirus testing center of the Mugda Medical Collage and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 18 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladesh's Defense Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury and the wife of a cabinet minister died on Monday due to the new coronavirus disease, becoming the latest high-profile victims of the epidemic as it intensifies, with the nationwide death toll climbing to nearly 1,800.