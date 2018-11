Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia stands by her car in front of a special court in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Activists of the rulling party supported Awami League's labour front Sramik League shout slogans as they are stopped by law inforcement officials on a march towards the Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Gulshan office in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Feb. 9, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH EPA/ABIR ABDULLAH

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporter shout slogan and demand the release of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia who was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) for treatment in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladesh on Monday deferred its general election by a week to Dec. 30, an official said, after opposition parties sought more time to prepare.

"Different political parties came to us and said we need to give them a space. So the election has been deferred for a week," Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed told EFE.