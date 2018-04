A family member of the deceased garment workers holds a photo of a loved one in front of the Rana Plaza building site in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 24 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Hundreds of people demonstrated Tuesday to demand justice on the fifth anniversary of the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, which marked the most disastrous catastrophe in the history of the textile sector in Bangladesh.

On Apr. 24, 2013, a nine-story building in Savar collapsed, leaving more than 1,130 people dead and 2,500 injured.