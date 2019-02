Dhaka, Feb 10 (efe-epa) - The foreign minister of Bangladesh on Sunday warned that a prolonged Rohingya crisis encouraged formation of pockets of radicalism that could destabilize the entire South Asian region.

AK Abdul Momen, speaking at a seminar on "Bangladesh and Human Rights" in Dhaka, said Rohingya refugees in the country needed to be sent home at the earliest, with safety and security.