Rapid Action Battalion members check people and several vehicles in a Dhaka street ahead of a national election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Election officials and law enforcement members carry voting materials from a distributing center at Willes Little Flower school in Dhaka to a polling center ahead of a national election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Election officials and law enforcement members carry voting materials from a distributing center at Willes Little Flower school in Dhaka to a polling center ahead of a national election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Rapid Action Battalion members check people and several vehicles in a Dhaka street ahead of a national election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Election officials and law enforcement members carry voting materials from a distributing center at Willes Little Flower school in Dhaka to a polling center ahead of a national election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

On the eve of Bangladeshi general elections, opposition leaders decried on Saturday widespread arrests and violence amid a massive military deployment to contain mounting political tension.

Bangladesh is heading for the polls Sunday amid in increasingly violent atmosphere which would see 104 million people taking to the ballot boxes in the largely Muslim country.