Flowers are put in front of the portrait of Bangladesh's founding President late Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the Supreme Court rejected appeals of five men convicted of killing Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a landmark verdict in Dhaka, Bangladesh 18 November 2009. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

A Bangladeshi man stands holding a national flag after paying tribute to Bengladesh's founding President Sheikh Mujib's at his memorial, following the verdict in the trial of his assasination in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 19 November 2009. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Dhaka, Apr 12 (efe-epa).– An ex-army officer has been executed in Bangladesh for his involvement in the killing of the country’s founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, nearly 45 years after the assassination in a military coup.

Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Mohammad Towhidul Islam told EFE on Sunday that the sacked army captain, Abdul Majed, was hanged to death in Dhaka Central Jail shortly after midnight. EFE-EPA