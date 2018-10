Mahfuz Anam (C), General Secretary of the National Press Club, reads a written speech with a seven-point demand to protect the cause of independent journalism and freedom of expression in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Editors Council General Secretary and The Daily Star Editor and Publisher Mahfuz Anam (C) speakes during protest in front of National Press Club in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Members of Bangladesh Editors Council (print, newspaper media) hold banner reading 'Discard the anti-liberation laws of the Digital Security Act' as they form human chain in front of National Press Club in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Newspaper editors in Bangladesh gathered in capital Dhaka on Monday to demand an immediate amendment to the newly-enacted Digital Security Act, which they say hampers the freedom of the press and free speech.

The editors formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club under the banner of Editors' Council and said they won't accept any farce in the name of discussion of their demands to amend the law.