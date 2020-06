People wearing face masks arrive by ferry to Dhaka at the Sadarghat Launch terminal after lifting of lockdown, Dhaka, Bangladesh June 01, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Dhaka, June 14 (efe-epa) - A minister in the Bangladesh government succumbed to the novel coronavirus, as tests conducted after his death at a hospital in Dhaka revealed he was suffering from Covid-19, officials said on Sunday.

Junior minister for religious affairs, Sheikh Abdullah, died around 11:00pm on Saturday at the Combined Military Hospital.