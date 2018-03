Airarabia plane is seen on a runway next to the wreckage of US-Bengla flight BS211 at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmanduu, Nepal, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese students studying in Dhaka pay tribute to the people killed in the US-Bengla plane crash with candlelight vigil in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Bangladesh was observing a national day of mourning on Thursday in memory of the 26 people who were killed in a US-Bangla airplane crash in Nepal.

The Bangladeshi government said in a statement on Wednesday that its national flag would fly at half-mast at all public, semi-public, autonomous and private offices, as well as in all Bangladesh diplomatic missions abroad.