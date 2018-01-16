The governments of Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed that the repatriation process of Rohingya refugees on Bangladeshi territory will be completed within two years of the start of the process to repatriate members of this Muslim minority, the Bangladesh foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday.
The agreement, adopted in Naypidaw by the Joint Working Group formed to start repatriating the over 650,000 Rohingyas, who have arrived in Bangladesh since August, also establishes that the repatriation will be based on considering the family as a unit.