(FILE) Myanmar Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Win Myat Aye (C) checks inside the makeshift tent at the project of repatriation for Rohingya refugees, locally called Bangali, in Maungdaw township, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

(FILE) Rohingya children wait for their parents to receive aid at the Balukhali food distribution center near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, Dec. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/Tracey Nearmy AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The governments of Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed that the repatriation process of Rohingya refugees on Bangladeshi territory will be completed within two years of the start of the process to repatriate members of this Muslim minority, the Bangladesh foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

The agreement, adopted in Naypidaw by the Joint Working Group formed to start repatriating the over 650,000 Rohingyas, who have arrived in Bangladesh since August, also establishes that the repatriation will be based on considering the family as a unit.