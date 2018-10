A Rohingya refugee mother carries her baby while protecting themselves with an umbrella bearing the logos of several European aid organizations as they walk on a road along a makeshift camp in Kutubpalang, Cox Bazar district, Bangladesh, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Dhaka, Oct 30 (efe-epa) - Bangladesh will begin to repatriate the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees, who fled a violent military campaign in Myanmar, around the middle of November, the countries announced on Tuesday, following a joint working group meeting.

The announcement comes nearly a year after the two countries had inked an agreement on Nov. 23, 2017 to begin repatriation of the refugees, following verification.