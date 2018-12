Bangladeshi workers print campaigning posters and leaflets of the political leaders and their parties ahead of the parliamentary elections, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

A Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporter holds to their party symbol for campaign ahead of the national polls in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladesh's main opposition party has accused the government of cracking down on its workers to prevent them from campaigning for the general election set to be held end of the month.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which is contesting the upcoming elections on Dec. 30, after boycotting the one in 2014, has alleged that in several parts of the country they have not been able to begin their campaign because of police crackdown and attacks by workers of the ruling Awami League party.