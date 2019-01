Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks with foreign election observers and journalists at the Gono Bhaban in Dhaka, Dec.31, 2018 EPA-EFE/FILE

Bangladesh opposition parliamentarians boycotted a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday amid allegations that the Dec.30 election was rigged in favor of the incumbent Prime Minister who won a third term in a row.

All but two of the 288 newly-elected lawmakers of the ruling coalition led by the Awami League of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, however, took oath in Dhaka, Parliament Secretariat spokesperson Tarique Mahmud told EFE.