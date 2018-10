Bangladeshi police stand guard at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital where Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been briefed for her treatment at Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

The police of the Bangladeshi prison stand guard in front of the Old Dhaka Central Jail, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 29, 2018 after the pronouncement of judgments in the corruption case Zia Charitable Trust in the Old Dhaka Central Jail, Dhaka, Bangladesh, were pronounced. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi lawyers brief the media in front of the Old Dhaka Central Jail during the pronouncement of judgments in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case, at Old Dhaka Central Jail in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

The attorney general of Bangladesh said on Tuesday that opposition leader and former prime minister Khaleda Zia will not be able to contest the upcoming general elections after she was sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison in two separate graft cases.

"Since she is now a convict, according to the existing law of our country one cannot participate in elections unless the punishment is changed and she is acquitted," Mahbubey Alam told reporters at his office.