Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia standing inside her car in front of a special court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Bangladesh's main opposition leader and former prime minister, sentenced to prison in a corruption case, returned to jail on Thursday after a month-long treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.

The move to release Bangladesh Nationalist Party chief Khaleda Zia from hospital came hours before the country's election authority was set to announce the date for next general elections.