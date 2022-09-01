Bangladesh leftist political party members take part in a protest against fuels price increase at the Shahbagh area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 12 August 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

A supporter of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by opposition leader and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, was killed and 28 others were injured on Thursday as the police opened fire during a protest against high fuel prices near the capital.