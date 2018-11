A man walks in front of the newly built houses for resettlement at the Kyauk BanDu village in Maungdaw township, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Labours work at the construction site at the project of repatriation for Rohingya refugees, locally called Bangali, near the Taungpyo Bangladesh-Myanmar border gate in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State of western Myanmar, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

Aerial view of building for returnees at Hla Phoe Khaung transit camp in Maungdaw, Rakhine state, western Myanmar, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YE AUNG THU / POOL

Bangladesh will on Nov. 15 begin to repatriate the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who last year fled a violent military crackdown in Myanmar, an official said on Tuesday.

“As of now the decision is that the repatriation will start on November 15,” Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Abul Kalam told EFE.