Election officials and Law enforcement member carry voting materials from distributing center at Willes Little Flower school in Dhaka to a polling center ahead of elections, Bangladesh, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members check people and several vehicles in a Dhaka street ahead of National pulls election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi voters wait in queue to cast their vote at a polling station for the 11th National Parliament Election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi woman shows her finger with ink after casting her vote at a polling station for the 11th National Parliament Election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

epa07253819 Bangladeshi voters register for with officials at a polling station for the 11th National Parliament Election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 30 December 2018. The last general election was held in 2014. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi voters wait in queue to cast their vote at a polling station for the 11th National Parliament Election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Polling stations in Bangladesh closed on Sunday after a day marred by violent clashes that have claimed at least 12 lives as well as a boycott on behalf of the main Muslim opposition party.

Some 104 million citizens in the largely Muslim country were called to cast their ballots in what has been a deadly general election scarred by violence, mass arrests, a large military deployment and a boycott by the main Muslim party minutes before polling ended.