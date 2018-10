Bangladesh Leftist party Gonoshoghoti Amdolon activists protest against the Digital Security Act 2018 and demanded immediate release to notated photographer Shahidul Alam, University teacher and student leader who were arrested, Dhaka, Bangladeshi, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladesh Leftist party Gonoshoghoti Amdolon activists perform and to protest against the Digital Security Act 2018 and demanded immediate release to notated photographer Shahidul Alam, University teacher and student leader who were arrested, Dhaka, Bangladeshi, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladesh's president on Monday ratified an anti-propaganda law which has been criticized by journalists, activists and the European Union as a crackdown on freedom of expression.

Abdul Hamid approved the Digital Security Act which was passed by the Bangladeshi parliament on Sep. 19 without any changes to the text, Joynal Abedin, press secretary to the president, told EFE.