With exactly one year since the detection of the first coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Monday, the country continues to reel from the impact of the disease, while the authorities have given mixed responses about the management of the pandemic.
Bangladesh reels from Covid-19 a year since first case
Bangladeshi people wearing face masks wait to receive a dose of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 08 March 2021. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
A health worker shows a dose of Covid-19 vaccine during vaccination campaign at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 08 March 2021. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
A man receives a first dose of Oxford-AstraZenecaCovid-19 coronavirus vaccine during vaccination campaign at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 08 March 2021. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
